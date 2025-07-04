Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Happy Fourth!
No need to comment.
July 4 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250704_153306604_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4997
photos
48
followers
46
following
Tags
july 4th
,
flamingos
,
flamingo
,
fourth of july
,
july fourth
,
tm-p8
,
tm04jul
