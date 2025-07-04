Previous
Happy Fourth! by rhoing
223 / 365

Happy Fourth!

No need to comment.

July 4 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250704_153306604_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact