Leafy Blue Flag by rhoing
225 / 365

Leafy Blue Flag

So many cool plants at the Garden in the Woods, in Framingham, Massachusetts. I was pleasantly surprised that this species, Iris brevicaulis, was not yet represented at PhytoImages and CUBIC.

» Confirmed as Iris brevicaulis or “Leafy Blue Flag”: [ iNaturalist ] [ CUBIC ]
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ PhytoImages ]
» This image at CUBIC
» Garden in the Woods

[ PXL_20250707_150502745_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
