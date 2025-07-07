Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
Leafy Blue Flag
So many cool plants at the Garden in the Woods, in Framingham, Massachusetts. I was pleasantly surprised that this species,
Iris brevicaulis
, was not yet represented at
PhytoImages
and
CUBIC
.
» Confirmed as
Iris brevicaulis
or “Leafy Blue Flag”: [
iNaturalist
] [
CUBIC
]
» Species pages: [
iNaturalist
] [
PhytoImages
]
»
This image at CUBIC
»
Garden in the Woods
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
