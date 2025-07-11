Sign up
227 / 365
‘Kids’…
Out for a walk after dinner with Clare.
Photograph by a cranky old man.
But I bet the kids were having fun!
Gray-scaled in ON1 Photo Raw.
[ PXL_20250712_001644244_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
kids
tires
wheels
ohio
fremont
teenagers
skids
skid marks
tm-p8
tm11jul
Kathy
Wheelies! Fun photo.
August 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
Ha ha……kids love making marks!
August 22nd, 2025
