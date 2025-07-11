Previous
'Kids'…
227 / 365

‘Kids’…

Out for a walk after dinner with Clare.
Photograph by a cranky old man.
But I bet the kids were having fun!
Gray-scaled in ON1 Photo Raw.

Thom Mitchell

Kathy ace
Wheelies! Fun photo.
August 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Ha ha……kids love making marks!
August 22nd, 2025  
