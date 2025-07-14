Previous
Zebra Swallowtail by rhoing
228 / 365

Zebra Swallowtail

First butterfly post for 2025 and one last visit to this butterfly bush as this will not be our shrub after we sell this house tomorrow.

Neographium marcellus and Eurytides marcellus, apparently depending on the organization.

» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ U. Florida Entomology & Nematology ]

This species has an interesting naming/taxonomy [recent] history; see Zebra Swallowtail “Synonymy”.

July 14 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250714_171726530_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact