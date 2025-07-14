Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
228 / 365
Zebra Swallowtail
First butterfly post for 2025 and one last visit to this butterfly bush as this will not be our shrub after we sell this house tomorrow.
Neographium marcellus
and
Eurytides marcellus
, apparently depending on the organization.
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
U. Florida Entomology & Nematology
]
This species has an interesting naming/taxonomy [recent] history; see
Zebra Swallowtail “Synonymy”
.
July 14 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250714_171726530_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5012
photos
48
followers
45
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Latest from all albums
226
4780
227
4781
4782
4783
228
4784
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Taken
14th July 2025 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insect
,
plants
,
butterfly bush
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
zebra swallowtail
,
buddleja
,
eurytides marcellus
,
tmflowers
,
tmbutterflies
,
tmplants
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
tminsects
,
neographium marcellus
,
protographium marcellus
,
tm-p8
,
tm14jul
,
tminsectspecies2025
,
tmbutterflies2025
,
scrophulariaceae
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close