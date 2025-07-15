Sign up
229 / 365
One house key!
Yeah, it has a bit of blue tape on it so I could identify the new-house key from the old-house key at a glance. The blue tape can come off now.
July 15 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250715_175723914_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
4783
228
4784
229
4785
230
4786
4787
Views
5
5
Album
Extras
Taken
15th July 2025 10:57pm
Privacy
Tags
keys
,
key
,
fob
,
fobs
,
tm-p8
,
tm15jul
