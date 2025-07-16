Previous
Found it! [Filler] by rhoing
230 / 365

Found it! [Filler]

For Father’s Day, one of my daughters gave me a book: Murdle, Volume 1: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction. The method of solution — I think — must be similar to that for a puzzle given to me by my dad decades ago (1960’s or early-early 1970’s). I saved that puzzle, typed on a “parchment-y” sheet (what was called “onion skin” back in the day), hoping to tackle it one day. The miracle, in the midst of moving, is that I found it. I had to take a photo and send it to my daughter. So here’s the puzzle, on paper that is literally rough-around-the-edges.

The simple Murdle puzzles are solved with 3×3 matrices, but this one will require 5×5 matrices. I need to practice on simple puzzles before I actually tackle this one.

» Murdle links: [ The book ] [ The daily mystery puzzle ]

July 16 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250716_012549115_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact