Found it! [Filler]

For Father’s Day, one of my daughters gave me a book: Murdle, Volume 1: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction. The method of solution — I think — must be similar to that for a puzzle given to me by my dad decades ago (1960’s or early-early 1970’s). I saved that puzzle, typed on a “parchment-y” sheet (what was called “onion skin” back in the day), hoping to tackle it one day. The miracle, in the midst of moving, is that I found it. I had to take a photo and send it to my daughter. So here’s the puzzle, on paper that is literally rough-around-the-edges.
The simple Murdle puzzles are solved with 3×3 matrices, but this one will require 5×5 matrices. I need to practice on simple puzzles before I actually tackle this one.