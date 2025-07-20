Previous
YYC [Travel day] by rhoing
232 / 365

YYC [Travel day]

Calgary International Airport.
“Breakaway,” Robert Keith Spaith, Bronze statue, 2004.

Terrible photo, but it’s already been a long day by this time, and we’ve still “miles to go before I sleep.”

July 20 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250720_194733210_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Beautiful sculptured horses.
August 25th, 2025  
