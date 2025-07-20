Sign up
YYC [Travel day]
Calgary International Airport.
“Breakaway,” Robert Keith Spaith, Bronze statue, 2004.
Terrible photo, but it’s already been a long day by this time, and we’ve still “miles to go before I sleep.”
20th July 2025
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
canada
,
horses
,
airport
,
sculpture
,
calgary
,
alberta
,
breakaway
,
yyc
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm20jul
,
robert keith spaith
Mags
ace
Beautiful sculptured horses.
August 25th, 2025
