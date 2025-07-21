Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
233 / 365
Hiking in the Canadian Rockies
The Sunshine Meadows Trail.
July 21 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250721_201222137_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5024
photos
48
followers
45
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Latest from all albums
4787
4788
231
4789
232
4790
233
4791
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Taken
22nd July 2025 2:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alberta
,
banff
,
canadian rockies
,
british columbia
,
banff national park
,
tm-p8
,
tm21jul
,
sunshine meadows
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close