238 / 365
“The easiest plane to fly”
Boarding in Denver. I took a quick pic as I passed by the cockpit and sent it to my former student: “Cockpit of an A320”.
She replied that her pilot-husband (who flies 737s) “
would laugh and say it’s the simple life...the a320 has the reputation of being the easiest plane to fly.
”
Then back to my seat, ten rows behind Clare. Not happy with
this airline
…
July 26 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250726_234116863_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5036
photos
49
followers
47
following
65% complete
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
4794
236
237
4795
238
4796
4797
239
Views
2
2
Extras
Taken
27th July 2025 5:41am
airplane
,
den
,
airline
,
cockpit
,
a320
,
airbus
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm26jul
,
airbus a320
