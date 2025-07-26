Previous
“The easiest plane to fly” by rhoing
238 / 365

“The easiest plane to fly”

Boarding in Denver. I took a quick pic as I passed by the cockpit and sent it to my former student: “Cockpit of an A320”.

She replied that her pilot-husband (who flies 737s) “would laugh and say it’s the simple life...the a320 has the reputation of being the easiest plane to fly.

Then back to my seat, ten rows behind Clare. Not happy with this airline

