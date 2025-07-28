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Northern Yarrow by rhoing
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Northern Yarrow

From our trip to Banff National Park. I submitted it to iNaturalist as Common Yarrow (Achillea millefolium), but this genus is apparently undergoing some revision. It has been ID’ed at iNaturalist as Northern Yarrow (Achillea borealis var. borealis). So there you go. But in the end, it’s still Yarrow (and genus Achillea).

From Missouri Botanical Garden, “The genus name Achillea refers to Achilles, hero of the Trojan Wars in Greek mythology, who used the plant medicinally to stop bleeding and to heal the wounds of his soldiers.”

» ID’ed as Achillea borealis var. borealis or “Northern Yarrow”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]

July 28 posts (16; no “misses”)

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28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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