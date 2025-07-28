From our trip to Banff National Park. I submitted it to iNaturalist as Common Yarrow (Achillea millefolium), but this genus is apparently undergoing some revision. It has been ID’ed at iNaturalist as Northern Yarrow (Achillea borealis var. borealis). So there you go. But in the end, it’s still Yarrow (and genus Achillea).
From Missouri Botanical Garden, “The genus name Achillea refers to Achilles, hero of the Trojan Wars in Greek mythology, who used the plant medicinally to stop bleeding and to heal the wounds of his soldiers.”
» ID’ed as Achillea borealis var. borealis or “Northern Yarrow”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]