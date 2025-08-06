Previous
Yeah, this happened. Again.
Yeah, this happened. Again.

We drove our friends to the restaurant tonight (see other post). In preparation for them meeting us here, I backed into the street so they could park in our driveway. As I often do when it’s ghastly hot, I cracked the windows on the side away from the sun so that heat could vent at least a little. The passenger rear window went all the way down and wouldn’t go back up. We leave to vacation with the kids’ families in two days, so this is going to be a problem.

This happened at 5:10 p.m. (of course) when most auto service facilities have closed for the night. We will have to consider contingencies for taking this vehicle on a 2,000 mile journey… In the meantime, here’s another application of the ubiquitous “blue tape.”

“Again,” you ask? Yes; four years ago.

Pat Knowles
Your kind deed unravelled! Oh dear I hope you get it fixed!
September 7th, 2025  
