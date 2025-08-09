Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
A private moment
A young girl and her Mimi.
August 9 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250809_202027053_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5049
photos
49
followers
47
following
66% complete
View this month »
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Latest from all albums
4802
4803
241
4804
4805
4806
4807
242
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
10th August 2025 12:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
granddaughters
,
grandmothers
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm09aug
,
east chatham
