Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
244 / 365
Worlds opening up
Our oldest grandchild who has been learning to read. Now she can browse some books on her own. I am fascinated and charmed and privileged to witness this process!
East Chatham Bookstore, East Chatham, NY.
August 11 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250811_154648756_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5053
photos
49
followers
47
following
66% complete
View this month »
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Latest from all albums
4805
4806
4807
242
243
4808
4809
244
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm11aug
,
east chatham
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close