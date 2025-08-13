Previous
These two … again by rhoing
246 / 365

These two … again

I can always get photo-cooperation from this grandchild when it’s with Mimi. Actually, she’s become a more-willing photo-subject most of the time now.

August 13 posts (15; missing 2019)

[ PXL_20250813_184434821.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact