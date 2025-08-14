Previous
Stored Grain Moth by rhoing
Stored Grain Moth

Even “on vacation,” I’m still curious about the wildlife. This was apparently an easy ID for Seek, BugGuide, and BAMONA.

» ID’ed as Aglossa caprealis or “Stored Grain Moth”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Submitted as Aglossa caprealis or “Stored Grain Moth”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]
» This one’s in the UK, too! Map tab at iNaturalist

