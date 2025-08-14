Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Stored Grain Moth
Even “on vacation,” I’m still curious about the wildlife. This was apparently an easy ID for Seek, BugGuide, and BAMONA.
» ID’ed as
Aglossa caprealis
or “Stored Grain Moth”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Submitted as
Aglossa caprealis
or “Stored Grain Moth”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
» This one’s in the UK, too!
Map tab at iNaturalist
August 14 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250814_145819411_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
bamona-confirmed
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tm14aug
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
pyralidae
,
pyralinae
,
tminsectspecies2025
,
pyralid
,
pyralid moths
,
common family
,
stored grain moth
,
aglossa caprealis
