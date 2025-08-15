Sign up
248 / 365
Mimi ’n’ Me
This 4½-year old isn’t the most cooperative photo subject, so I take ’em when I can get ’em. They had just finished reading a Stan & Jan Berenstain book,
The Bike Lesson
(©1964).
Stan and Jan Berenstain
August 15 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250815_152952730.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
2
2
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5061
photos
49
followers
47
following
67% complete
Tags
grandchildren
,
grandsons
,
grandmothers
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild2
,
tm-p8
,
tm15aug
Mags
ace
How sweet! Nothing more comforting than grandma.
September 19th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
September 19th, 2025
