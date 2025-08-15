Previous
Mimi ’n’ Me by rhoing
Mimi ’n’ Me

This 4½-year old isn’t the most cooperative photo subject, so I take ’em when I can get ’em. They had just finished reading a Stan & Jan Berenstain book, The Bike Lesson (©1964).
Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
How sweet! Nothing more comforting than grandma.
September 19th, 2025  
Cute pic
September 19th, 2025  
