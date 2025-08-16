Previous
New west-bound stopover by rhoing
New west-bound stopover

Wooster, Ohio. Found a good hotel and a good restaurant within walking distance, which we always appreciate. Our friend Bobbie asked us to take some photos for a friend who went to school here, so we walked around a bit after dinner and we came upon this building in the center of town. Getting the three-wheeled automobile in the foreground was just a bonus.
» The building is probably the Wayne County Courthouse.
» My dad’s concept of a three-wheeled automobile 60+ years ago

Mapping the location of this photo, it’s the corner of Liberty and Market Streets:
    • where Liberty meets North and South Market and
    • where Market meets East and West Liberty.
That is, at least once upon a time, probably the center of town.

It should be easier (and faster) to choose a photo to post here now that we’re going home to our normal, routine life … and still moving in.

» Muddy’s Grillin’ and Chillin’

Thom Mitchell

