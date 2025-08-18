Sign up
224 / 365
At the orchard
We went fruit-picking with the two older grandchildren this morning. We didn’t exactly “beat the heat,” but we beat the worst of it. We picked blueberries and cherries, but these are raspberry bushes.
Carlson Orchards, Harvard, MA
[ PXL_20250706_144816779_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th August 2025
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
6th July 2025 10:48am
Tags
massachusetts
bushes
shrubs
raspberry
raspberries
harvard
orchard
orchards
carlson
tm-p8
tm06jul
carlson orchards
GaryW
That is a beautiful, very clean orchard!
August 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Nice looking orchard
August 19th, 2025
