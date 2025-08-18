Previous
At the orchard by rhoing
At the orchard

We went fruit-picking with the two older grandchildren this morning. We didn’t exactly “beat the heat,” but we beat the worst of it. We picked blueberries and cherries, but these are raspberry bushes.
» Carlson Orchards, Harvard, MA

GaryW
That is a beautiful, very clean orchard!
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Nice looking orchard
August 19th, 2025  
