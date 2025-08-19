Previous
Podiatrist comments? [Filler] by rhoing
251 / 365

Podiatrist comments? [Filler]

I took this out of curiosity at the Airbnb pool last week. I wonder what my podiatrist would have to say about it…

August 19 posts (15; missing 2018 and 2019)

[ PXL_20250815_184045179_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact