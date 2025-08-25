Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
Not a selfie
Clare took this photo of me on the rower to share with the kids, showing that the rower is [out of the garage and] set up in the screened-in porch.
August 25 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250825_212518265_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5077
photos
51
followers
49
following
69% complete
Tags
rowing
,
rowing machine
,
rower
,
concept2
,
tmrowing
,
indoor rower
,
indoor-rower
,
tm25sep
,
not-a-selfie
Mags
ace
Good for Clare! Keep it up, Thom!
September 29th, 2025
