Not a selfie by rhoing
254 / 365

Not a selfie

Clare took this photo of me on the rower to share with the kids, showing that the rower is [out of the garage and] set up in the screened-in porch.

August 25 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250825_212518265_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
69% complete

Mags ace
Good for Clare! Keep it up, Thom!
September 29th, 2025  
