Out for a walk by rhoing
Out for a walk

Couldn’t resist taking this photo.

Applied a gradient type mask tool to blur the background at the top but keep the foreground grass sharp. The edit is a little sloppy, but I didn’t want to spend the time to make it better.

29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Looks good to me!
September 30th, 2025  
