257 / 365
Out for a walk
Couldn’t resist taking this photo.
Applied a gradient type mask tool to blur the background at the top but keep the foreground grass sharp. The edit is a little sloppy, but I didn’t want to spend the time to make it better.
[ PXL_20250829_235448062_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5084
photos
51
followers
49
following
Tags
mailbox
,
numbers
,
tm-p8
,
tm29aug
Mags
ace
Looks good to me!
September 30th, 2025
