236 / 365
Lake Louise
Another turquoise-colored glacier-fed lake in Banff National Park. Pretty sure it’s a glacier in the upper right on the mountain…
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
banff
glacier
glaciers
lake louise
banff national park
tm-p8
tm24jul
Corinne C
ace
A stunning view!
August 31st, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!
August 31st, 2025
