Lake Louise by rhoing
236 / 365

Lake Louise

Another turquoise-colored glacier-fed lake in Banff National Park. Pretty sure it’s a glacier in the upper right on the mountain…

July 24 posts (18; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250724_213703489_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Corinne C ace
A stunning view!
August 31st, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!
August 31st, 2025  
