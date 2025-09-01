Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Moraine Lake in the drizzling rain
One of my only [decent] photos of Moraine Lake. Once my hike began, the trail was climbing in the trees. Once back down, I was ready to get out of my rain gear.
“Moraine” Lake? Looking up
“moraine”
leads to
“rock flour”
and specific mentions of four lakes I’ve posted from this trip:
Lake Louise
, Moraine Lake (above),
Emerald Lake
, and
Peyto Lake
!
July 25 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250725_193233888_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
rain
,
alberta
,
drizzle
,
canoes
,
banff
,
moraine lake
,
moraine
,
banff national park
,
tm-p8
,
tm25jul
,
rock flour
,
glacial flour
Mark
Terrific lines
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
