Moraine Lake in the drizzling rain by rhoing
237 / 365

Moraine Lake in the drizzling rain

One of my only [decent] photos of Moraine Lake. Once my hike began, the trail was climbing in the trees. Once back down, I was ready to get out of my rain gear.

“Moraine” Lake? Looking up “moraine” leads to “rock flour” and specific mentions of four lakes I’ve posted from this trip: Lake Louise, Moraine Lake (above), Emerald Lake, and Peyto Lake!

July 25 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250725_193233888_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
