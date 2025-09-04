Sign up
259 / 365
Sillcock = hose bibb = spigot
I don’t know exactly why he did this, but it certainly was dramatic!
September 4 posts
(16; missing
2021
)
[ PXL_20250904_131711975_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5092
photos
51
followers
49
following
70% complete
Tags
water
,
faucet
,
spigot
,
sillcock
,
tm-p8
,
tm04sep
,
hose bibb
