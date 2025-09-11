Previous
Rarely-used wrenches by rhoing
Rarely-used wrenches

Gave away two of them. Kept a small one for opening jars!

[ PXL_20250912_004001304_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th September 2025

Thom Mitchell

Mags ace
Interesting tools!
October 6th, 2025  
