263 / 365
Rarely-used wrenches
Gave away two of them. Kept a small one for opening jars!
September 11 posts
(18; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250912_004001304_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
wrenches
,
tm11sep
,
tm-p8
,
strap wrench
,
strap wrenches
,
mastergrip
,
rubber wrench straps
ace
Interesting tools!
October 6th, 2025
