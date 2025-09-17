Previous
Acanthocephala terminalis by rhoing
264 / 365

Acanthocephala terminalis

Yeah, I swear I am not making up that title. This bug (a “true bug” as it happens, in order Hemiptera) has no common name. Spotted on the side of the house.

» ID’ed as Acanthocephala terminalis: [ BugGuide ]
» Submitted as Acanthocephala terminalis: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]

[ PXL_20250917_201804325_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

