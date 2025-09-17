Sign up
264 / 365
Acanthocephala terminalis
Yeah, I swear I am not making up that title. This bug (a “true bug” as it happens, in order Hemiptera) has no common name. Spotted on the side of the house.
» ID’ed as
Acanthocephala terminalis
: [
BugGuide
]
» Submitted as
Acanthocephala terminalis
: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
[ PXL_20250917_201804325_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Album
Extras
Taken
18th September 2025 1:18am
Tags
insect
,
hemiptera
,
heteroptera
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
acanthocephala terminalis
,
leaf-footed bugs
,
true bugs
,
tm-p8
,
tm17sep
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
tminsectspecies2025
,
leatherbugs
,
coreoidea
,
coreinae
