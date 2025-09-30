Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
266 / 365
Not the best solution…
The flexible tubing was replaced. We’ll just leave it at that.
September 30 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250930_144900082_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5125
photos
51
followers
49
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Latest from all albums
4854
265
4855
4856
4857
266
4858
4859
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Taken
30th September 2025 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
diy
,
plumbing
,
tubing
,
tm-p8
,
tm30sep
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close