Not the best solution… by rhoing
266 / 365

Not the best solution…

The flexible tubing was replaced. We’ll just leave it at that.

September 30 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250930_144900082_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
