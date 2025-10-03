Sign up
267 / 365
Scoot along!
Just a row of scooters outside the campus recreation center. Selective coloring.
[ PXL_20251003_191733424_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
scooters
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tm-p8
,
tm03oct
