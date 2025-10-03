Previous
Scoot along! by rhoing
267 / 365

Scoot along!

Just a row of scooters outside the campus recreation center. Selective coloring.

October 3 posts (16; missing 2022)

[ PXL_20251003_191733424_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact