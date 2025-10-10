Previous
Jammin’ in the kitchen by rhoing
Jammin’ in the kitchen

Yesterday it was his daughter jammin’ in the basement on the drums.
Today, it’s daddy on bass guitar.
Thom Mitchell

Caught in the moment!
October 30th, 2025  
