270 / 365
Jammin’ in the kitchen
Yesterday it was his daughter jammin’ in the basement on the drums.
Today, it’s daddy on bass guitar.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
guitar
,
guitars
,
bass guitar
,
neal
,
jamming
,
tmneal
,
tm-p8
,
tm10oct
,
bass guitars
Mags
ace
Caught in the moment!
October 30th, 2025
