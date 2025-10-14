Sign up
Previous
273 / 365
‘1 Pint of Beer’ [Filler]
Not water. Not juice. Not soda (pop).
One. Pint. Of. Beer.
Yeah, “New England IPA” was kind of a giveaway, but truth in packaging, I guess!
It seems many of their cans have this specificity.
»
Arlington Brewing Company beers
October 14 posts
(15; missing
2023
— yeah, I still have a gaping hole there…)
PXL_20251013_172300601_LE15tm :: cell phone
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5145
photos
52
followers
50
following
74% complete
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
4868
271
4869
4870
272
4871
273
4872
Tags
beer
,
can
,
packaging
,
arlington
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm14oct
