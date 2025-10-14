Previous
‘1 Pint of Beer’ [Filler] by rhoing
273 / 365

‘1 Pint of Beer’ [Filler]

Not water. Not juice. Not soda (pop).
One. Pint. Of. Beer.
Yeah, “New England IPA” was kind of a giveaway, but truth in packaging, I guess!

It seems many of their cans have this specificity.
» Arlington Brewing Company beers

October 14 posts (15; missing 2023 — yeah, I still have a gaping hole there…)

[ PXL_20251013_172300601_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact