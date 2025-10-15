Previous
Marlborough, MA [Filler] by rhoing
274 / 365

Marlborough, MA [Filler]

From a walk Clare and I took on the “floating boardwalk” at Williams Lake in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
» Previous post of the boardwalk

Liberties taken: I added ON1’s “Fall Enhancer” filter to make the colors pop a little more.

October 15 posts (15; missing 2023)

[ PXL_20251014_155831030_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact