Previous
275 / 365
A new scent: ‘Cedalwood’
No wonder this was in a discount store!
Typo on a product label.
October 17 posts
October 17 posts
2023
)
[ PXL_20251017_182105630_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5150
photos
52
followers
50
following
75% complete
View this month »
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Latest from all albums
4871
273
4872
274
4873
4874
275
4875
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
17th October 2025 10:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
axe
,
typo
,
typos
,
tm-p8
,
tm17oct
,
typographical errors
,
typographical error
