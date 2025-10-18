Sign up
Previous
276 / 365
Clare and her mom are in the photo. :)
Perhaps my favorite sign: a Navy veteran with his induction photo on the sign along with “Me when I joined Antifa — Feb 1989”. Silly question, but aren’t we all anti-fascism?
October 18 posts
(14; missing
2019
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251018_163755300_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5152
photos
52
followers
50
following
75% complete
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
4872
274
4873
4874
275
4875
276
4876
Views
5
Album
Extras
Taken
18th October 2025 8:37pm
Exif
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ohio
,
fremont
,
politics
,
rally
,
protest
,
tm-p8
,
tm18oct
,
no kings
