by rhoing
Clare and her mom are in the photo. :)

Perhaps my favorite sign: a Navy veteran with his induction photo on the sign along with “Me when I joined Antifa — Feb 1989”. Silly question, but aren’t we all anti-fascism?

cell phone
18th October 2025

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
