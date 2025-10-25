Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
Finished handrails
The "After" photo to the
other post for today
.
October 25 posts
(14; missing
2018
,
2019
, and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251025_171622881_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5160
photos
52
followers
50
following
Tags
steps
,
handrail
,
habitat
,
handrails
,
habitat for humanity
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm25oct
,
tm-habitat4
Mags
ace
Well done!
November 9th, 2025
