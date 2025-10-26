Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
2,000. Gulp.
I took this to lay down a “marker” (as Heather Cox Richardson likes to note) when we started this 2,000-piece puzzle…
October 26 posts
(12; missing
2016
,
2018
,
2019
,
2022
, and
2023
— Yikes! A
really
difficult date!)
PXL_20251027_022349723_LE15tm :: cell phone
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Taken
27th October 2025 7:23am
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
buffalo games
,
tm-p8
,
tm26oct
,
2000-pce
,
aimee stewart
