Finally back to freight house! by rhoing
Finally back to freight house!

We went to freight house for the first time two years ago for our anniversary. It’s a splurge, but we’ve been trying to find an opportunity to get back there for dinner again; we still have more than 40 anniversaries to make up for LOL! This time, it’s a stop on our way south for me to visit my 48th and 49th states.

This is my plate tonight: Braised pork shoulder field peas, sweet greens, fennel aioli, bacon fat cornbread. Oh. My. Gosh. So delicious. The braised pork was outstanding, but the cornbread on top of the sweet greens was a star, too.

Clare: Local KY catfish baby lima beans, fennel, sherry aioli, pepper jelly

Cocktails:
Owen’s Island Rittenhouse rye, Carpano antica, Luxardo cherry liqueur, orange oil
Lord Baelish Green River 1885 bourbon, balsamic, basil, brown sugar, ginger beer

Dessert (shared): Kentucky pecan pie Chocolate, bourbon whoop, smoked sea salt, bebe’s crust

October 31 posts (13; missing 2019, 2021, and 2023)

Annie-Sue ace
great to have somewhere you know you can look forward to!
November 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looks very delicious!
November 11th, 2025  
