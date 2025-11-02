Sign up
“Becoming”
At the Elvis Presley Birthplace, a sculpture of Elvis at 11 and as the consummate entertainer he became. When we left Tupelo, we tuned to the Elvis channel on SiriusXM. I have a better appreciation of Elvis from this visit and a couple hours of Elvis Presley radio. :)
Elvis Presley Birthplace
Elvis Becoming at MV Andersommen
Sculptures of Elvis
Tags
mississippi
sculptures
tupelo
elvis presley
becoming
tm-p8
tm02nov
elvis presley birthplace
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I'm not an Elvis fan but I like this sculpture
November 16th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice sculpture
November 16th, 2025
