Previous
“Becoming” by rhoing
283 / 365

“Becoming”

At the Elvis Presley Birthplace, a sculpture of Elvis at 11 and as the consummate entertainer he became. When we left Tupelo, we tuned to the Elvis channel on SiriusXM. I have a better appreciation of Elvis from this visit and a couple hours of Elvis Presley radio. :)
» Elvis Presley Birthplace
» Elvis Becoming at MV Andersommen
» Sculptures of Elvis

November 2 posts (15; missing 2016)

[ PXL_20251102_191540903_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I'm not an Elvis fan but I like this sculpture
November 16th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice sculpture
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact