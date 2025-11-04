Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
The necessary siding work!
Making the window larger meant siding had to be removed temporarily. I’ll bet the neighbors are loving this “look” as they drive by… It’s just temporary!
November 4 posts
(13; missing
2018
,
2022
, and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251104_224614505_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5176
photos
52
followers
50
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Views
3
Extras
5th November 2025 4:46am
construction
,
windows
,
siding
,
tm-p8
,
tm04nov
