The necessary siding work! by rhoing
The necessary siding work!

Making the window larger meant siding had to be removed temporarily. I’ll bet the neighbors are loving this “look” as they drive by… It’s just temporary!

4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
