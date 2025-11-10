Nine leaf-bags later, 4:00 p.m.

Driveway swept and lawn raked. (A push broom worked better than a rake on the concrete driveway.) This initial raking filled nine leaf bags and they are heavy. Unlike maple and oak trees, for example, fallen ginkgo leaves are not papery and dried-out. They were still on the tree a day or two ago, so they’re still heavy with moisture content. With that moisture content, there is a line to find: make the bags full enough so as to not waste bag-space, but not so full that I won’t be able to lift them (or drag them) to the curb for pickup.