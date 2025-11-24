Sign up
3:29 p.m. So it took four of us about 2½ hours to assemble this 500-piece puzzle.
“Autumn Riches”
Michael David Ward, artist
“Autumn Magic” (the artwork)
November 24 posts
(14; missing
2019
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251124_203141962_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th November 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
jigsaw
puzzle
puzzles
jigsaw puzzle
jigsaw puzzles
ravensburger
500pce
tm-puzzles
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
tm-p8
tm24nov
