291 / 365
Clean grill grates!
But don’t give me too much credit. This is primarily because I was using someone else’s grill. Would I have gotten them this clean if it were mine? I plead the Fifth!
[Did I labor over these grates? No! I utilized a trick that Mom shared with me years and years ago!]
(14; missing
2018
,
2019
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251126_001023699.NIGHT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5202
photos
52
followers
50
following
79% complete
26th November 2025 5:10am
Tags
grill
,
grates
,
tm-p8
,
tm25nov
