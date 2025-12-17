Camera as research prompt

Clare and Bobbie and I have been hiking in Giant City State Park for many years and we have walked past this sign many times without knowing what it represents or what its significance might be. Going past it this time, I snapped a photo to prompt me to investigate “Thompson Brothers Rock Art Site” later.
From Wikipedia: “The Thompson Brothers Rock Art is an inscribed rock located within Giant City State Park in Union County, Illinois. Four names are carved into the rock, all but possibly one of which were inscribed by Union soldiers or supporters during the Civil War. The two most prominent signatures belong to brothers Albert S. and T. W. Thompson; the former was a Union soldier, while the latter served as Deputy Provost Marshal and was responsible for locating Union deserters. Union soldier Thomas L. Bailey also carved his name into the rock; the fourth name, A. Parker, may have been either a fellow soldier or a resident of the area who added his name after the war. The rock was carved at a time when Union supporters and Southern sympathizers fought for control of southern Illinois, and as the Thompson family were among the most prominent Union supporters, it represents an attempt to physically claim the area for the North. The Confederate sympathizers' inability to deface the names signifies their gradual loss of power in the area. The rock is now one of the few surviving Civil War sites in Illinois.”
Now we know. :)
Do we know where the carvings are located?
We do not.
I’m sure the absence of information to locate them is intentional.