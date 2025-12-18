Sign up
296 / 365
How? [Filler]
If this rock placement, covering a narrow passage through different-looking rock is not the result of human intervention, I have so many questions!
No frames today, so this is a filler from yesterday when Clare, friend Bobbie and I hiked in Giant City State Park looking for gnomes on the Park’s “Gnome Roam.”
“Gnome Roam at Giant City State Park”
“Roam with gnomes through February at Giant City State Park”
Giant City State Park at Facebook
December 18 posts
(13; missing
2016
,
2019
, and
2020
)
[ PXL_20251217_203730941_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
4923
4924
4925
4926
295
4927
296
4928
18th December 2025 2:37am
rocks
,
illinois
,
boulders
,
tmfiller
,
giant city state park
,
giant city
,
union county
,
tm18dec
,
tm-p8
