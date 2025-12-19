Sign up
297 / 365
Phood Photo [Travel day]
My sandwich† at
Timber Creek Tap and Table
.
ON1 Photo Raw filter: Food > Bright
December 19 posts
(14; missing
2018
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20251219_235255770_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
†
TAP HEAD MELT
: Shaved prime rib, ham, turkey, bacon, and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
food
,
pennsylvania
,
sandwich
,
sandwiches
,
mercer
,
grove city
,
travel-day
,
timber creek
,
timber creek tap and table
,
tm19dec
,
tm-p8
