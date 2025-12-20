Sign up
Previous
298 / 365
Worth the drive!
Grandchild #3: one of the seven reasons we make the drive!
December 20 posts
(16; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20251220_220440921_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
1
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5228
photos
53
followers
50
following
81% complete
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
295
4927
296
4928
297
4929
4930
298
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Taken
21st December 2025 3:04am
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild3
,
tm-p8
,
tm20dec
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait of your beautiful granddaughter!
January 7th, 2026
