Worth the drive! by rhoing
298 / 365

Worth the drive!

Grandchild #3: one of the seven reasons we make the drive!

December 20 posts (16; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20251220_220440921_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait of your beautiful granddaughter!
January 7th, 2026  
