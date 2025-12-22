Sign up
299 / 365
299 / 365
Discussing the Chrismas Eve menu
Our in-house chef going over the Christmas Eve menu with his daughter. This was probably about both reading and food.
ON1 Photo Raw: removed a scratch from her temple and blurred the background a bit more than Google’s Portrait mode did.
PXL_20251222_210601600_LE15tm :: cell phone
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
