Discussing the Chrismas Eve menu
Discussing the Chrismas Eve menu

Our in-house chef going over the Christmas Eve menu with his daughter. This was probably about both reading and food.

ON1 Photo Raw: removed a scratch from her temple and blurred the background a bit more than Google’s Portrait mode did.

