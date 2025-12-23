Previous
We like our gnomes! by rhoing
300 / 365

We like our gnomes!

The grandkids get a kick out of these guys spread around the house.

December 23 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20251223_200759961_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
He's a beauty
January 10th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Adorable! Just grandchildren size!
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact