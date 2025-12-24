Previous
A new generation studies a Slinky
A new generation studies a Slinky

Go ahead — guess the decade in which the Slinky was developed and first sold as a toy… [ Answer ]

From Wikipedia: “It was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong in Rochester, New York in 2000. In 2003, it was included in the Toy Industry Association's Century of Toys List. In its first 60 years, about 300 million Slinkys were sold.”

The jingle? I don’t recall it, but will have to do a video search. Again from Wikipedia: “The jingle for the Slinky television commercial was created in Columbia, South Carolina in 1962 with Johnny McCullough and Homer Fesperman writing the music and Charles Weagly penning the lyrics. It became the longest-running jingle in advertising history.”

24th December 2025

