New game. 5 against 1. The 1 won. by rhoing
Neal got “The Cast List” for Grace. It was the rest of us against Grace. Grace always wins.

Each card has the name of one actor or actress. The card lists five movies in which the person was cast. The game is played by one “team” sequentially identifying one movie from the list. The list ranges from movies in which the actor did not necessarily have a leading role, to obvious give-aways in which the actor did have a prominent role. Grace knows her movie casts and her team — possibly as a team of one — always wins. I contribute 0–5% of my team’s guesses. I’m clearly not a movie expert.

26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

