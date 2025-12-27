Previous
Younger daughter by rhoing
304 / 365

Younger daughter

There aren’t as many posts of Grace as there are of her older sister, but isn’t that the way it seems to go: there are always more photos of the first child? ;)

Cropped a portrait to landscape again and added some background blur in ON1 Photo Raw.

Our last day in Massachusetts with K&GKs; tomorrow we trek west to Ohio.

December 27 posts (18; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20251227_205524918_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
83% complete

