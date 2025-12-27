Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
304 / 365
Younger daughter
There aren’t as many posts of Grace as there are of her older sister, but isn’t that the way it seems to go: there are always more photos of the first child? ;)
Cropped a portrait to landscape again and added some background blur in ON1 Photo Raw.
Our last day in Massachusetts with K&GKs; tomorrow we trek west to Ohio.
December 27 posts
(18; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20251227_205524918_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5242
photos
53
followers
50
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Latest from all albums
4934
302
4935
303
4936
4937
304
4938
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Taken
28th December 2025 1:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grace
,
daughters
,
tmgrace
,
tmdaughters
,
tm-p8
,
tm27dec
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close